Mayor Scott James Matheson should know that accusing your accusers is never a good look.
Matheson needs to more carefully consider the allegations against him and be respectful of his accusers.
Even if the mayor has no respect for his accusers, including the local chapter of the NAACP, he should show respect for City Councilman Eric Howard who said the city should take the allegations seriously and understand how people of color feel about statements that have been made on the mayor's radio program.
We are not saying the mayor is guilty of all of the allegations against him but we are saying that in this case, and in all cases, he should listen to all the people of Valdosta, and most especially those who are aggrieved.
Even though he is under an ethics complaint, the mayor needs to respond to the specific allegations against him rather than just making an overarching statement about the politics of his accusers.
The ethics complaint is not like a criminal legal charge where his lawyers might counsel that he make no comments pending trial.
He is the sitting mayor and must answer the city he serves — all of the city.
Making a process argument about whether or not the complaint against him was signed, is not the same as responding to the allegations and understanding how the aggrieved parties feel.
Matheson has been accused of violating six provisions in the city’s Code of Ethics by four different community groups.
In a nutshell, the complaint stems from things said during the mayor’s morning radio show on Talk 92.1, a station owned by Matheson, which — his critics say — “combines and conflates his roles as the Mayor of Valdosta and Conservative political pundit.”
When he was running for office, we raised concerns about FCC regulations and his candidacy; during that time, Matheson essentially took himself off the air. Since being elected, he has resumed his conservative talk show and hence the rub.
The complaint against him alleges the broadcasts specifically violate city ethics codes by being divisive, failing to show impartiality, not creating an environment of honesty, openness and integrity, among other concerns.
Of course, it will be up to a city ethics commission to rule on the veracity of the claims and consider evidence.
But prior to that, Matheson is mayor and as mayor he should speak to the people of Valdosta about these serious concerns.
Matheson is either in violation of the city’s code of ethics or he is not.
The mayor was elected to represent the entire city not merely those who voted for him or those who agree with his political ideologies.
Even though it can be argued that mayor is not a full-time job, it begs the question: Is a mayor ever not the mayor so long as he, or she, is the mayor? When is Matheson speaking in his capacity as a conservative talk show host and when is he speaking as the mayor?
Is it proper for the city’s mayor to question the electoral process, vilify canvassers and question the integrity of people he is elected to represent? From the other point of view, has he done those things?
Mayor, a large swath of your city is waiting to hear your words and hoping that you understand how the words spoken on your radio talk show have made them feel.
Don't just dismiss the concerns as partisan politics.
It is highly possible if you had sat down and talked to the groups that lodged this complaint that things would have never gone this far.
Listen to Councilman Howard. He has given some wise council on his issue.
