Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Residents at Parkwood Developmental Center received some Christmas cheer Wednesday when the City of Valdosta rolled in with lots of gifts during the Mayor’s Motorcade. Each year, city officials partner with the Valdosta Fire Department to donate clothes, toys, games and other items to Parkwood. The motorcade is an annual program sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association that began gifting residents of a Thomasville medical facility with Christmas presents many years ago, Valdosta Mayor John Gayle said in a previous interview. When the facility closed, Gayle said he advocated keeping the program local and decided upon Parkwood as the recipient. Wednesday marked his last year with the motorcade as he completes his final term as mayor at the end of this month. “As I do my last things, it’s beginning to get a bit emotional because I enjoy these kind of things. … I love the things that we do that really helps people,” Gayle said.
Leadership from the Georgia Power office and the company’s energy assistance team presented a $1,000 donation to St. Francis Outreach. St. Francis Outreach re-opened in 2011 as a thrift store, food pantry and spiritual outreach center for residents of Lowndes County, utility representatives said. At Georgia Power, the energy assistance team partners with community-based organizations, nonprofits, houses of worships and government-funded programs and services to assist those in need, utility representatives said.
After two rounds of interviews, Jacquelyn Mallard, auto collision repair technology student, was named Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s 2020 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner. Mallard “has always been driven to fix things that were broken, so she enrolled in the automotive technology program at Wiregrass,” college officials said. “What I thought was just a hobby has turned into a passion and established a prominent path to a promising future,” Mallard said. She is enrolled in Wiregrass’ auto collision repair technology program after successfully completing the automotive technology program. She attributes her success to the hands-on skills training through practical scenarios in completing live work, along with the tactile and kinesthetic curriculum where she received one-on-one support from her instructors, college officials said. She will be competing in SkillsUSA this year and is a member of the Student Government Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.