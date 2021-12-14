Mary Turner is an important part of South Georgia history.
The rededication last week of a historical marker to her memory and the Lynching Rampage of 1918 is an important reminder of tragedy in the region’s past.
As one relative suggested during the ceremony, it is a shame that a rededication had to be held. Vandalism marred the original historical marker – so damaged it had to be removed.
And moved. The original marker was located near the spot where the pregnant Mary Turner was brutally lynched on the Lowndes-Brooks county line. The new marker is not at the site but in a more populated, well-lighted area to deter vandalism, near Webb Miller Community Church in Hahira — about five miles from where she was killed.
Both the vandalism and the need to find a different location for a new marker are sad reminders that racism remains ingrained in the fabric of our region.
But the story of Mary Turner is important. The marker is important.
For too many years, Mary Turner and the people killed during the Lynching Rampage of 1918 was a story told in whispers or not told at all.
Until the early 2000s, it was possible to live here for decades or even been born and raised here and not know her story.
The Mary Turner Project, a Valdosta-based program dedicated to researching and publicizing the tragedy, brought her story into the public eye.
By knowing our past, we can learn from our past. By remembering and examining the racist acts in our history, we are better informed to confront racism in South Georgia today.
For these reasons, we continue a call we made earlier this year to place a haunting memorial on the historic Lowndes County Courthouse lawn to remind us of the women and men who tragically lost their lives to racial atrocities, including being publicly lynched.
There are several memorials already on the courthouse square, including one dedicated to the Confederate war dead from the Civil War.
The Legacy Museum’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., offers monuments to areas where lynchings occurred. The monuments are ready. Part of what a region has to do is request it.
The monuments are intended to ensure the South and the nation never forget the thousands of Black Americans who were killed by lynch mobs in the decades after the Civil War.
About 800 six-foot steel monuments hang in the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. They remind us of the brutality that ended in the death of about 4,400 people from 1877 to 1950.
There is a monument available for Lowndes County.
County leaders should request the monument for the courthouse square to remember the people who lost their lives to the injustice of lynching.
To remember the life of Mary Turner and create a legacy that reminds us that what happened to her and others should never be repeated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.