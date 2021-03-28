The annual Valdosta Daily Times Progress Edition traditionally looks at the state of several areas of the Valdosta-Lowndes County community.
The Progress Edition provides updates on health, nonprofits, government, industry, tourism and more in South Georgia. Our reporters chronicle where various organizations are, where they have been and where they hope to go in the coming year.
It’s a big project – comprehensive in scope, but still, even after all of the hard work, it provides just a flavor of Valdosta-Lowndes County. It does not, cannot, include everything. There are just too many good things happening here.
This year, the Progress Edition looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected and continues to affect various aspects of South Georgia life.
Last year, the Progress Edition was released as the region was shutting down due to the pandemic. The reporting was done prior to the arrival of the coronavirus so the edition was outdated before it even saw publication.
Not this year.
Our reporters look at how area organizations operate, have sacrificed, have changed practices, have persevered and, in some cases, transcended the virus and its consequences.
Readers will find several extra Progress Edition sections in the Sunday, March 28, issue of The Valdosta Daily Times. You will also find additional Progress Edition pages in the A section as well as the Sports and Business/Lifestyle sections of the newspaper.
We hope it provides a taste of not just life in South Georgia but how the community has met the challenges of COVID-19.
