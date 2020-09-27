No one was charged in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Her family and the public deserve to know why.
More than six months after her death and national public outcry, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the grand jury proceedings led to his conclusion that two of the officers who sprayed her apartment with gunfire that night were justified in the shooting, and only one officer was charged for shots fired into the wall of an adjoining apartment, but striking no one.
Again, Breonna’s family and the public should know why.
Cameron says he will not make public the evidence in the case which his office presented to the grand jury.
Why?
He said the records will remain sealed.
Why?
No transcripts from the grand jury proceeding will see the light of day.
Why?
A former Kentucky assistant attorney general has told the media he thinks the grand jury transcripts should be made public.
Why does Cameron disagree?
Grand jury and investigative files in other high-profile police shootings have been made public.
Why not this time?
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the documents should be made public.
Louisville State Rep. Charles Booker says release the files.
The mayor of Louisville, Greg Fischer, has called for the release of documents that would not compromise ongoing investigations.
Yes, there may be good reasons not to release documents during investigations and while the grand jury is deliberating but the grand jury has finished its work, and there is precedent for letting the public know what has gone on behind closed doors, most notably in the Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Mo., back in 2014.
When is transparency a bad thing?
Across the nation, there is a lot of debate about what legal justice reform should look like. But everyone should agree that transparency is always the right thing to do. Be open. Be honest. Whether in Louisville, right here at home or anywhere else in the nation, law enforcement, prosecutors, the courts and the entire legal justice system should be transparent.
If Cameron is confident in his decision, then why in the world would he not present the public the exact same things that were presented to the grand jury?
Let the public see the facts and people can make up their own minds based on the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
