Your vote is secure.
That is true whether you vote in person or by mail.
The safeguards for election security and integrity work.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and there is no evidence that mail-in balloting sacrifices the integrity of the election.
Our reporting indicates mail-in voting does not heavily favor either political party, and state elections officials across the nation — in both blue and red states — have high confidence in the security of vote-by-mail options, despite the rhetoric of naysayers, politicians and even the president.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was proactive and made the right call by expanding voting by mail, making it easier for registered voters to cast their ballots.
A lot of people are taking advantage and have already received their ballots in the mail. It is an easy and safe process.
You can either return it by mail or drop it off at the elections office anytime during the early voting period or on election day.
The whole process just makes good sense, it protects voters and poll workers and has the potential to increase voter turnout.
There is absolutely no evidence that voting by a mailed paper ballot increases voter fraud in any way.
The whole narrative that it does is just a myth and conspiracy theory.
Last year, Georgia purchased new, very expensive, touch-screen voting machines in part because the machine generates a paper trail. Federal elections officials and activists calling for more secure elections throughout the nation have long said the best way to safeguard our elections is by creating a verifiable paper trail.
That is exactly what the vote by mail process does.
And it protects the health and well being of voters and elections workers.
We even think the expansion of early voting and promoting mail-in and drop-off balloting could go a long way toward eliminating past election day debacles of long lines, frustrated voters and exhausted poll workers in Georgia.
We encourage all registered voters to cast a ballot whether you vote early, vote on election day, vote in person or vote by mail.
