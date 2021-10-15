Mothers in Georgia are MADD and so are we.
This week, the Georgia affiliate of Mothers Against Drunk Driving received $158,933 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and when we look at all the frivolous ways state government can dole out monies we think this is money well spent.
MADD Georgia says it will use the money for educational programs focused on the prevention and awareness of impaired driving and underage drinking in our state.
MADD’s Power of Parents and Power of You(th) programs are designed to reduce impaired driving through DUI prevention initiatives for law enforcement, military, educational and community groups.
MADD also partners with the state’s Hands Across the Border and Click It or Ticket campaigns each year.
We agree with Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, when he said, “The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant. The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
MADD and the state’s highway safety program have been credited with helping to drastically reduce the number of drunk driving deaths in the state but that does not mean the job is done. Numerous deaths on our roadways each year are still attributed to impaired driving.
MADD was founded by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, and anyone who has not experienced that pain cannot imagine the anger, frustration and desperation caused by such tragedy.
Turning that anger into action has helped to save lives and anyone can help support that effort, whether you are a mother or not.
We encourage all parents to have serious conversations with young drivers and consider having them sign a pledge to never drive under the influence.
We caution all drivers that drinking and driving has serious consequences that can include losing your driver’s license, hefty fines, jail time and, worst of all, the loss of life.
Never drive under the influence.
