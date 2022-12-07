U.S. lawmakers were right to pass the Civil Rights Cold Case Investigations Support Act.
History must not be sanitized.
History cannot be erased, no matter how hard some might try.
What happened in our past happened.
Denying it, ignoring it or turning a blind eye to it does not make it go away.
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff said the law demonstrates “the United States will never rest in the pursuit of truth and justice for those who were lynched, abducted, beaten, killed and assaulted in the segregation era South and during the Civil Rights Movement.”
Despite those words, there are many who simply do not want want to hear anything about the atrocities of the past.
But we urge our readers to be empathic.
Think about it this way: What if a member of your own family had been brutally murdered and the person who committed the murder was never arrested, never charged, never convicted, never served a single day in prison and it was no big secret who committed the crime.
Wouldn’t you want justice? Wouldn’t you want some closure?
That narrative happened over and over and over again, thousands of times, throughout the U.S.
Now federal agencies will be required to turn over sealed records and allow investigations to move forward.
While it is only a portion of these unsolved crimes, there are hundreds of cold cases on the books and this legislation with the resources that comes with it, could bring some closure to families and communities.
Mississippi and Georgia had the highest number of reported lynchings overall, according to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. The state of Alabama ranked fifth in the number of recorded lynchings.
Many of these crimes, including the horrific murder of Mary Turner right here in our own community, happened out in the open, leaving no doubt who the murderers were.
Georgia Rep. Carl Gilliard has also introduced a state proposal to create a task force to investigate and redress unsolved lynchings in Georgia. In addition, his proposal calls for the pardon and exoneration of victims who were often unjustly accused or convicted of a crime, some lynched, even when there was not sufficient evidence to prosecute.
These are, of course, difficult conversations to have and pieces of our history that are difficult to address.
But we must have the conversations, and we must address the past.
