Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Standing before a max capacity crowd that spilled into the hallways of the Lowndes Board of Education office, new Vikings head football coach Jamey DuBose spoke to parents, community members, coaches and other supporters of Lowndes football. He spoke for about 50 minutes on his past (experiences that date back to his collegiate playing days at Troy), present (the transitioning period from Alabama to Georgia), and future (as the newly named head coach of the Vikings) but also reassured a community that just lost a legend in 18-year coach Randy McPherson. If gaining support and easing worries simultaneously was his goal, he exceeded expectations. It was evident by the last comment made after the coach fielded questions from the crowd. “We’re with you coach,” an attendee said as the room began to applaud.
Skylar Partin, a ninth-grade student at Valwood School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass., June 24-26. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields, school officials said. The purpose of this event is to “honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.” Skylar’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Valwood based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine, school officials said. Miller Hardware presented a check in the amount of $7,753 to Michael Smith, executive director of the Greater Valdosta United Way. The funds represent the collective amount given by Miller Hardware and its staff to the United Way for the 2020 campaign. Miller Hardware conducts an annual campaign each year to support United Way, its 19 partner agencies and the community, according to the United Way. Miller Hardware has been a longstanding community partner of United Way both financially and as advocates. Dutton Miller previously served as board chairman and Jonathan Miller serves as the current board chair. “We appreciate all that Miller Hardware has done for the community for over 100 years and Jonathan’s leadership has moved the Greater Valdosta United Way in a dynamic fresh direction,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.