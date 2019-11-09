Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Courtney Cameron of the Lowndes High School FFA chapter was named The American Star in Agriscience at the recent National FFA Convention held here. Lowndes County Schools’ FFA members won five more national competitions and two earned American degrees as well. Cameron competed against three other national finalists for the top award given by the National FFA organization, FFA officials said. “The American Star in Agriscience is awarded to the FFA member that demonstrates the top agriscience-based supervised agricultural experience in the nation, including students who are actively engaged in doing their own research individually, as well as those students who may be cooperating on research projects with others,” according to the national FFA website. “The member must demonstrate outstanding achievement, active FFA participation and an exemplary scholastic record.” Cameron’s high school research SAEs included food processing and four years of studying tobacco mosaic virus. Specifically, she researched different applications of actylesalysic (or aspirin) in controlling TMV, the world’s most widespread viral crop disease. She is now a University of Georgia Center for Undergraduate Studies Research Scholar where she was the lead researcher on a team that identified and named a new fungal pathogen of pecan trees, FFA officials said. She also interns at the Georgia Department of Agriculture working in the Pesticide Formulations Laboratory during her summers. She is the daughter of Wes and Marybeth Cameron. She plans to pursue a master of science in genetics once she completes her bachelor degree in agriscience environmental systems, FFA officials said.
A packed house in the Lowndes County Civic Center witnessed 92 students from Lowndes, Lanier and Echols counties exhibit hogs at the 2019 Lowndes Area Market Hog Show culminating Tuesday. Exhibitors were first- through 12th-grade students and either members of FFA or 4H, FFA officials said. Kenna Corbett of Echols FFA exhibited the grand champion, FFA officials said. Haley Stone of Lanier FFA exhibited the reserve champion hog. Other top five hogs included third overall, Grace Mullis of Lanier 4-H; fourth overall, Connie Rogers of Echols 4-H; and fifth overall, Harper Copeland of Echols County.
Members of the Valdosta Board of Realtors presented a $4,000 check to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts for the purchase of custom-made shelves and furniture for the Roberta George Gallery. The new shelving will hold the center’s collection of more than 600 art books for patrons to use.
The Rotary Club of Valdosta donated thousands of dollars Wednesday to benefit Alzheimer’s research. The club presented $150,000 to Rotary District Gov. Mike Muldowney toward the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust fund. CART distributes research grants to five experts annually to be utilized for the management of Alzheimer’s or discovering a cure for it. The donated proceeds would assist with funding a sixth expert, Muldowney said. “That would be tremendous because these people out there, they’re working toward solving this horrible disease,” he said. “If they can slow it down and have more time, they can do some great things.” He noted the Rotary Club of Valdosta is an organization that is for the community. “For them to put this together and gather this amount of money is absolutely fantastic,” Muldowney said. Though a partial amount of the money raised for the check donation was gathered through collections at club meetings, a large part of the money was contributed by an anonymous donor, said Bill Kent, Valdosta club president.
