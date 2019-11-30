Lowndes High School students are getting a lesson in life thanks to a personal finance class currently being taught on campus. The class is a product of Dave Ramsey, who began Ramsey Education after seeing a need for adults to have a better understanding of finances. Many felt they would have benefitted from learning more about finance in high school, which is what Ramsey Education sets out to do. A donation from the Jackson Charitable Foundation for $1 million helped sponsor the courses through Ramsey Education, which increased sponsored schools from 250 to 500 with LHS being one of the recipients. “We’re thrilled that the Jackson Charitable Foundation doubled its contribution for the 2019-2020 school year,” Jim King, executive vice president of Ramsey Education, said in a statement. “So many teachers are unable to secure funding for critical courses, and the Jackson Charitable Foundation’s commitment to bridging that gap provides thousands more high school students access to life-changing personal finance education.” According to Ramsey Education, after taking Foundations in Personal Finance, students who benefited from the Jackson Charitable Foundation’s 2018-19 donation grew their overall knowledge of personal finance by 28 percentage points. Philip Pieplow is one of the Lowndes High School teachers of the personal finance class and he said it fills a need to teach kids financial foundations. The course teaches students about debt, budgeting solutions, insurance, investment and other topics that will help them upon entering the workforce. They are taught about how credit card companies will begin targeting them after high school and how student loans work.
Hannah Hadley has been chosen to represent Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the 2020 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education Student of the Year. EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs, college officials said. The award was announced during the 23rd Annual EAGLE reception sponsored by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and ERCO Worldwide. The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia, an umbrella organization that brings all sectors of a community together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available, college officials said. It seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs. Hadley will attend the Georgia EAGLE Leadership Institute March 9-11 in Atlanta. The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs, college officials said. The Office of Adult Education for the Technical College System of Georgia sponsors the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute. The finalists including the winner are Hannah Hadley, Brooks County, nominated by Toni Lewis; Charleston Lemon, Coffee County, nominated by Brianna Gillis; and Johnathan McMillian, Lowndes County, nominated by Adann-Kennn Alexxandar.
A memorial service was held earlier this month in Valdosta to remember those lost to HIV/AIDS. The memorial, along with a candlelight ceremony, was held in the old commission chamber in the South Health District Office on West Savannah Avenue. Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Commission, issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 20 World AIDS Day-Lowndes County. World AIDS Day is marked internationally on Dec. 1, but Lowndes County was observing it early to avoid interference with Thanksgiving, said Althea Mims-Daniels, health care program consultant supervisor for the South Health District. “Stigma and discrimination remain a reality for many,” Slaughter said. Lights were dimmed and candles were lit as a slide show honored many people who have died from HIV/AIDS.
