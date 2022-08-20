We commend the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce for an extremely successful business exposition.
The expo this year at Rainwater Conference Center was one of the best.
The number of vendors, the number of attendees and the quality of the networking opportunities excelled expectations.
It goes without saying that our entire business sector has had a challenging couple of years.
The pandemic and economic shutdown were just the beginning of the many challenges we all faced together.
Global supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing fuel costs, workforce shortages, inflation and now threats of a recession are very real stresses on nearly every business and industry — including our own.
Thursday evening, however, was devoid of economic gloom and doom.
Business leaders, across all sectors, were full of optimism, enthusiasm and overall positivity about the state of play in our local economy.
That does not mean there are not real concerns and challenges ahead.
What it does mean however, is that chamber, county and city officials along with business leaders are forging ahead and taking challenges on with their eyes wide open and heads held high.
And, while inflation is real and recession is scary, all you have to do is look around town and see that there is growth and development across our county with new restaurants and retail businesses recently opening, some under construction and more — we hear — on the way.
We were proud to be part of such a stellar event and we very much enjoyed visiting with many of you at the expo.
We share the optimism of the Chamber of Commerce and the many business leaders networking Thursday evening.
So, again we commend and congratulate the chamber for forging ahead, spreading optimism and hosting such an important event for our entire community. Thursday evening sent a strong message that Valdosta and Lowndes County are indeed open for business.
It was so encouraging to see so many attendees and vendors, many of them small businesses which are, in so many ways, the backbone of a community.
We encourage our readers to support local businesses, shop and dine locally, use local professional services and let's all work together to keep growing our local economy.
