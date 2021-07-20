We continue to have a real litter problem.
Just take a drive around town, pay attention to the sides of roads, drainage ditches, creek banks and even yards. Drive to more remote parts of the county and see the roadside dumping that occurs.
We have a real litter problem.
City and county leaders, Valdosta Main Street and the chamber of commerce have all promoted our community in positive ways but we must help.
Few things make a community look worse than litter along the roadways, in the right of way, parking lots and even in yards.
The city has pretty strong litter laws, with fines ranging from nearly $200 to $700. But it should not take a law to make us clean up after ourselves.
The litter problem in our town is not going to get better on its own.
Stronger enforcement of the litter laws is warranted.
Our litter laws say:
“It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to dump, deposit, throw, or leave or to cause or permit the dumping, depositing, placing, throwing, or leaving of litter on any public or private property in this state or any waters in this state, unless: the area is designated by the state or by any of its agencies or political subdivisions for the disposal of litter and the person is authorized by the proper public authority to so use such area; the litter is placed into a non-disposable litter receptacle or container designed for the temporary storage of litter and located in an area designated by the owner or tenant in lawful possession of the property; or the person is the owner or tenant in lawful possession of such property or has first obtained consent of the owner or tenant in lawful possession or unless the act is done under the personal direction of the owner or tenant, all in a manner consistent with the public welfare.”
Fines for littering range from $196 to $675, depending on the circumstances of the offense.
Our police department and sheriff's office should get a bit more aggressive enforcing littering and dumping laws
Still, there is a much better idea than stronger enforcement — Stop littering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.