Of course we love readers.
Readers, you might say, keep us in business.
And, we thank all of you who read each edition of the newspaper.
We love our libraries because they make the newspaper available to the public, but that’s not the only reason.
Libraries encourage people to read books but today’s library is not your grandmother’s library. It is a highly technical, state-of-the-art multimedia center and even a community gathering place.
The South Georgia Regional Library system’s traveling library is impressive and is not your grandmother’s book-mobile either, providing rural communities access to the best technology.
Previously, we commended our library system for its forward-thinking, wise investment in the Southside Library with a multimillion-dollar commitment to an underserved community. You can help support that effort, as well.
There are a lot of great stories to be told and true success stories right here in South Georgia. The South Georgia Regional Library system is chief among them.
Who does not have fond memories of visiting a library as a child?
If you have not visited one of our libraries in a while, we encourage you to do so.
You will find the awesome women and men who work there to be courteous, kind, a wealth of information and so very helpful.
You might be surprised by what all you find. There are treasures on and around every book stack and computer terminal.
Consider getting a library card if you do not already have one.
Book a meeting room for your next meeting or gathering.
Check out a book, or better yet, read a book.
And don’t forget to read the newspaper while you’re there.
Support our libraries.
Consider a donation to capital projects and help spread the word about all the services that are available throughout our library system.
Thank you, South Georgia Regional Library system, for all you do to serve our communities.
