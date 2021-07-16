Please, let’s not let the surge happen here.
Across the nation, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again.
It is not happening everywhere.
The surge is happening in areas where a large percentage of people are unvaccinated.
A high percentage of new cases are spreading because of the highly contagious Delta variant.
An increasing number of younger adults are being infected and getting sick.
By far, people being diagnosed with the Delta variant are the unvaccinated.
We are approaching the reopening of our public school system. The last thing we need is an outbreak as children prepare to return to the classroom.
Since last March, the public has clamored for a return to normalcy.
In so many ways that has happened.
Businesses have reopened. People are dining in restaurants and shopping in stores. Many of us have returned to the workplace. And, as we said, schools will soon reopen. All of these things are welcomed, and we dearly hope not premature.
Still, surges happening elsewhere are concerning and it is not a secret that in our community the vaccination rate is far behind state and national averages.
None of us should want to go back to where we were this time last year.
Frankly, it was miserable — though necessary.
So, how do we keep it from happening?
It is not all that complicated.
First, if you have not been vaccinated, and are eligible, go get your shot now.
There is no other way to say it. That is exactly what it will take, and if you have friends and family members who are unvaccinated please talk to them in fair and even tones and encourage them to reconsider for the good of the entire community.
Second, if you are not fully vaccinated — two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the single dose of the Janssen vaccine — continue to wear a protective mask in public and practice social distancing.
We share many of JD Rice’s concerns about the school system being a bit too relaxed with reopening protocols and think more could be done to protect children returning to the classroom, such as social distancing and wearing masks indoors. We do agree, however, with all of you who think children need to be in the classroom for in-person learning.
If you are among the unvaccinated, you can help alleviate many of these concerns and help keep children and the entire community safe simply by rolling up your sleeve and doing your part.
Let’s not allow a surge to happen in our town.
