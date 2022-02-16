We want to help keep you, your family and our entire community safe.
We agree with Meghan Barwick, county public information officer, who said during Severe Weather Week last week, “Severe weather is the most common hazard affecting Lowndes County as we are at risk year-round, whether it is from a severe thunderstorm, a tornado, flooding or tropical storm. Regardless of the type of hazardous weather we face it is important for every resident in Lowndes County to be prepared when disaster strikes.”
That is why we have made such a strong commitment to reporting on the weather, especially inclement weather.
Here in South Georgia, hurricanes, tropical storms, violent thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding and lightening all occur and can, at times, be life-threatening. We must always be prepared and every watch and warning should be taken very seriously.
In short, a warning means severe weather is imminent or occurring. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather.
We have made it easy for your to get severe weather alerts on your cell phone or mobile device, and you do not have to be a subscriber to The Valdosta Daily Times to receive weather alerts and breaking news.
When severe weather approaches, you can be among the first to know. Anyone can sign up for the text alerts, and it’s both easy and free.
With The Valdosta Daily Times text-alert app, you can also be among the first to know when a violent crime takes place in the community and police are looking for a suspect or when there is a major accident on the interstate and traffic comes to halt.
You can opt to receive free daily weather forecast and top headlines on their cell phone or tablet each morning. We encourage both our regular readers and non-subscribers to sign up for “Your News. Your Way.”
The Times’ text-alert system allows you to customize the types of text messages pushed directly to your mobile device. You can choose which categories you are interested in, including weather alerts, daily weather reports, top headlines, breaking news and more.
Any categories of news or information that you do not want to receive on your mobile device will not be sent if you simply do not select that option when you sign up. It is all your choice.
To start receiving Your News. Your Way:
(1) select “Subscribe” in the navigation bar on the website valdostadailytimes.com then select “Text Alert”;
(2) select the Text Alerts button also located on the valdostadailytimes.com homepage; or
(3) paste the line: http://bit.ly/1j03sZ3 in your browser.
You do not have to be a newspaper subscriber to participate in the free service being provided to our region.
Many of you already receive our new email newsletter delivered straight to their inboxes each day. The service has become one of our most popular features and if you have not yet signed up for the newsletters, now would be a great time. If you are having difficulty signing up, come by the office and we will walk you through the process.
Through text alerts, email newspapers, daily website updates, Facebook and Twitter posts, and of course, the traditional printed edition of the newspaper we are working each day to keep your informed and, when necessary, help to keep you, your family and our entire community safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.