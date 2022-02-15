Everyone should be offended by racism.
The very idea of slavery should make all people cringe.
Discussions about lynchings, brutality against freedom riders and violence against people of color should make us all uncomfortable.
That does not mean these things should not be taught.
In fact, it means the exact opposite. We must be fully aware of our past, lest we repeat it.
State Rep. Will Wade is pushing House Bill 1084 through the General Assembly. The bill encourages parents to file complaints against local school systems if they think their child is made to feel uncomfortable by discussions of race or the atrocities of American history related to slavery, the Civil War or the Civil Right Movement, for example.
The trigger for a local school investigation that can be appealed to the board of education and eventually to the state seems to be whether or not the discussions about race made a student uncomfortable.
That is a low bar to reach and this measure could open up the door for investigation after investigation, impeding the school and the school system’s ability to teach our children.
Of course, an educator should never intentionally try to make a student feel uncomfortable and curriculum should not be designed to disrespect any group or demean any child.
Teachers have navigated through the challenges of teaching the darkest hours of American history for a very long time.
This measure pushed by Wade is a solution desperately looking for a problem.
Wade’s fellow state Rep. Doreen Carter, according to the Georgia Recorder, said racial controversies are not a common occurrence in Georgia classrooms. “I really still do not understand what brought us here? Normally, when there is a bill we’re trying to solve or fix something,” Carter said, according to Georgia Recorder.
Other than a lot of charged political rhetoric, divisiveness and fear mongering about Critical Race Theory – which is simply not taught in Georgia’s K-12 schools – nothing has changed. History can be taught as it has been taught for a very long time.
There is simply no need for House Bill 1084 and lawmakers should stop wasting the people’s time debating measures which are little more than campaigning and pandering to a base.
