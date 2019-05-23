Protestors should be allowed to protest.
Liberty only really works when everyone has a voice.
The right to protest is the most basic and fundamental of American rights.
People only protest the things they disagree with, so defending the First Amendment is really just about defending the rights of people with whom you disagree.
When government, or society, silences dissenters democracy is threatened.
If a few VSU graduates chose to protest Gov. Brian Kemp’s commencement speech, it was their right to do so, regardless of how anyone feels about the appropriateness of the time and place.
If democracy works like it is supposed to, protest and counter-protests lead to good public policy.
For us, it is not about whether or not a graduation ceremony was the right time and place for a protest.
Restricted speech is not free speech.
Speech is not free if government regulates when, where, why and how dissenters can exercise their First Amendment rights.
Protest must be peaceful.
That caveat is baked into the First Amendment that provides “Congress shall make no laws respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Generally, people protest where and when they think they can have the greatest impact.
Sometimes they target their protests at a place or time that essentially backfires, and they end up doing their case more harm than good.
However, that determination must be relegated to the court of public opinion, and it always will be.
So long as a protest is peaceful, non-violent, the protestors should not be silenced by government. Attempting to do so is a slippery slope and a real threat to democracy.
Silencing dissenters generally only helps their cause, fans a fire and backfires on those who want to control a narrative or pretend as if there is no opposition to a cause or point of view.
And one additional thought there, if the newspaper tries to silence the writers of letters and columns that you do not agree with — refusing to be a robust marketplace of ideas for everyone — then it ceases to fulfill its role as a defender of free speech and would likely just strengthen the causes and points of view with which you so adamantly disagree.
The fundamental right to protest benefits everyone in an open and free society, regardless of ideology.
