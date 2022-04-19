There is less than a week left to register to vote.
The deadline is April 25.
Simply put, if you are not registered, you cannot vote.
Voter registration is straightforward and simple.
We write a lot about the importance of voting and registration because we believe democracy is strengthened by voter participation.
We strongly support voter registration drives and think they are crucial for voter turnout.
Consequently, we encourage organizers to step up their efforts, but at the end of the day, it is still up to each individual to register to vote.
Anyone can register to vote at the Lowndes County Elections Office or you can download the registration form at the Georgia Secretary of State website.
The ballot this year will determine if U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will retain his seat or be unseated by either Herschel Walker or Gary Black.
Gov. Brian Kemp is being challenged by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and one of them will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall.
Who will be Georgia’s next governor?
Your vote will help determine that outcome.
If you are not yet registered to vote, why not?
We have local races in 2022 in addition to those state and federal elections.
Several of those local seats will be on the ballot in the May 24 primary.
The Lowndes County Commission has three positions up for election: Commission Districts 2, 3 and 4.
Districts 1, 2 and 3 are up for election in the Lowndes County Board of Education.
Special elections will be held in the cities of Dasher and Lake Park to fill two unexpired terms. In Dasher, City Council Post 3 is up for special election. The position of Lake Park mayor is up for special election.
Voting is our civic responsibility to the very government we have created to guarantee and protect our freedoms. Our civic duties go beyond merely obeying the law, serving on juries and paying income taxes. We are only a self-governed people when we exercise our rights to vote and pick our own leaders.
Register.
Participate in democracy.
Exercise your right to vote.
