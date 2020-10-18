Four years ago candidate Donald Trump was an unknown.
Four years later we all know exactly who he is.
Four years ago people said his over-the-top rhetoric and bombastic style were just his campaign mode, and that if he was elected he would instantly become more presidential.
We now know that is not true.
None of us have any reason to think that if the president is reelected anything about him or the nation under his leadership will change.
It may be cliche' to say, but he quite simply is who he is.
And millions of people would not have it any other way.
They don't tolerate him —they embrace him and love him — just the way he is.
That's their choice.
Unlike four years ago, in this election we all know pretty much all there is to know.
Joe Biden also is who he is.
He has been in the public eye for 47 years, first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972. He may be the most publicly vetted presidential candidate we have ever known.
His story, in so many way, is the American story.
He has known personal tragedy and loss and, as a result, carries with him an empathy and understanding of the plight of ordinary Americans rarely seen in high office.
Raised in a blue collar family in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden has a long history of fighting for the American worker.
He is certainly no fortunate son.
Nor is he a socialist.
In fact, Biden defeated a crowded field of the most progressive wing of the Democrat party to win the nomination.
Biden's political career has been marked by his ability to build consensus, reach across the aisle and talk to his political opponents instead of talking about them in nasty tones.
Biden has never called for the government takeover of American manufacturing. His health care plan is far from socialized medicine but rather is an expansion of the Affordable Health Care Act, approved by Congress. Despite claims by his opponent, Biden is actually calling for an expanded marketplace where people buy their own insurance at a reduced rate, a public option and the continuation of private health insurance, the opposite of socialism.
He is not calling for a guaranteed income provided by the federal government but rather is calling for a $15 per hour minimum wage, which is no more a socialist proposition than the current $7.25 per hour wage passed by Congress in 2009.
And, to be clear, while Biden has expressed unapologetic support for peaceful protesters and calls for social justice, he has strongly opposed violence in the streets and lawlessness.
We know that many of you strongly support President Donald Trump, and that is most certainly your choice to make.
If you have voted for or plan to vote for President Trump that is your right. By now you know exactly who you are voting for and nothing anyone says about him can make him anything other than who and what he is.
We know that if we told you who to vote for it would not really make any difference, but we do think if your opposition to former Vice President Joe Biden is based on the claim that he is a socialist, or even worse a communist, then you have been greatly misled.
You should know the truth and base your vote on truth, not on unfounded rhetoric.
If you oppose Biden based on political ideology or his proven record, that is fair.
Yes, Joe Biden is a Democrat.
And, he is a Democrat who has pledged that if he is elected President of the United States, he will not merely govern in ways that benefit his base, his party or himself but will be president for all Americans.
It is no surprise at all that Biden would say those kinds of things because all you have to do is look at his record and his personal history as a unifier and consensus builder.
That is simply who he is.
If you have not yet voted, go vote — but please know exactly who you are voting for or against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.