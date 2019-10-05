Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful is looking for volunteers to beautify the community. Rivers Alive, the annual statewide waterway cleanup, will take place 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 12, and Make-A-Difference Day is scheduled 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26. “We’re still in need of a lot of volunteers for both of these events,” said H. Aaron Strickland, KLVB executive director. “We have a lot to do and we need a lot of helping hands to get it done.” Last year, Rivers Alive brought out 111 volunteers who removed 2,474 pounds of litter from area waterways, he said. “That’s over one ton,” according to a statement from KLVB. “For the last 19 years of our Rivers Alive event, there have been 2,553 volunteers participate, and in this time we have extracted 70.8 tons of garbage, 284 tires and 19 appliances from our local waterways.” The largest national day of community service, Make-A-Difference Day was founded by USA Weekend Magazine, in collaboration with Points of Light. Locally, KLVB’s effort will consist of various projects with partners, the City of Valdosta, the City of Hahira and Lowndes County. KLVB asks people who would like to volunteer to sign up to volunteer by calling (229) 671-3698 or sending an email to astrickland@valdostacity.com. This allows KLVB to assign volunteers to the site where they are needed at most.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk is a lawman who personifies the Scout Law. In presenting Paulk with the 2019 Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council Distinguished Citizen Award, Kemp said Tuesday evening the sheriff is a leader who exemplifies these qualities. The Scout Law states a Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. Kemp praised Paulk’s work with the Boy Scouts, the Boys and Girls Club, the Georgia Sheriff’s Ranch and other youth organizations. “Sheriff Paulk’s public service is quite legendary in this part of the world,” the governor said. Kemp also extolled the virtues of Scouting and people who support Scouting. “I appreciate Scouts for standing up for what they believe in and their values,” he said, adding many people are attacked for their values these days. The state of our state is rock solid because of organizations like yours.”
Hahira Elementary School’s fourth-grade math teacher, Colleen McGinn, was recently selected as Lowndes County Schools’ Extraordinary Teacher of English Language Learners for the month of September. The Lowndes County Schools English to Speakers of Other Languages selects one teacher each month for this honor. McGinn said, ‘Teaching the EL’s (English Learners) has been something I hold near and dear to my heart. It gives me the opportunity to make an impact on them, but to also have them make an impact on me.’
