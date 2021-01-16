Traditionally, this weekend, there would be local events commemorating the life, the words and, most importantly, the dream of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has muted commemorations of the federal MLK holiday.
Still, after last spring and summer, with protests throughout the nation raising awareness of racial violence against Black people, the Martin Luther King holiday, its purpose and the man and movement it honors are more important than ever.
Those events, sadly again, consecrate King's call to not judge people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
The slain civil rights leader spoke for political, social and economic equality for Blacks.
As we experience the political turmoil of a presidential election being disputed by false claims and the Capitol under siege, we remember King who peacefully led the civil rights movement through the tumultuous 1950s and '60s.
The holiday remembers the strides that have been made in equal rights for all Americans, no matter their race, since the days of King. It will underscore the travails that remain regarding race within our nation.
King’s “I Have a Dream” speech will be mentioned, quoted and read.
The speech ranks as one of the most eloquent and powerful speeches in American history.
In that speech, King spoke of many things, including, “I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slaveowners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood. ... I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
While enormous strides have been made in integration from schools and theaters to the workplace and restaurants, even with the election of a Black president, the groups that honor King this long weekend likely won't reflect a similar integration.
Throughout the nation, by both Blacks and whites, Martin Luther King Day is largely perceived as a “Black holiday.”
What an ironic injustice for the day commemorating the man who spoke of Blacks and whites sitting together at the table of brotherhood.
Martin Luther King wasn’t just a great African-American.
He was a great American.
Martin Luther King Day isn’t an African-American holiday.
It is an American holiday to honor a man who asked America to keep its long-held promise that all men are created equal.
Martin Luther King is a man for all Americans as the day commemorating him is a day for all Americans to reflect on the nation’s past, but more importantly, especially in such grim times, rekindle hope for America's future.
