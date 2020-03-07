Here’s another round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in the community.
Gov. Brian Kemp has tapped a local nonprofit director to serve on the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism. Michael Smith, executive director of the Greater Valdosta United Way, was appointed to the state role Wednesday in the governor’s office at the State Capitol. The commission meets quarterly and is part of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. “It’s humbling and an honor that the governor has trust and faith in my ability and that he cares so much about what’s going on in South Georgia,” he said. The Valdosta native agrees his leadership of the United Way led to him being chosen for the commission. He was appointed with eight other residents throughout Georgia. According to a statement from Kemp’s office, Smith has more than 14 years of community involvement and serves on multiple community boards.
A group of college students traveled miles this week to help Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity. Fourteen Ohio Northern University students dropped their pens and pencils and picked up hammers and nails to help construct a home this week for a woman and three children at Baymeadows Drive. The week-long build was part of Habitat’s national collegiate challenge held annually when college students trade their spring break vacations for community service. Upon completion in April, the house will have four bedrooms and two bathrooms, said Molly Ferrier, Habitat executive director. Jillian Sugden, president of Ohio Northern’s Habitat chapter, was busy with roofing work alongside her peers Wednesday. She’s been supporting the nonprofit for three years. “I’ve always been really, really into service,” she said. “… As soon as I got involved, the first thing I did with them, I knew that was the organization that was really important to my heart.”
“Who’s going to get my meat off of the grill,” James Graham asked his boss, Nick Harden. “James, don’t worry about the meat. We got you,” Harden said to him. That was the last conversation the two shared before Graham collapsed in Big Nick’s on Baytree Tuesday, Feb. 25. Harden, the owner, said he died of an aortic dissection. Moments before his passing, Harden said he urged Graham to see a doctor but the 47-year-old employee was adamant about tending to the meat. Harden said the long-term griller took pride in his work. Graham started working at Big Nick’s since before its establishment in May 2015. Harden said he was heavily instrumental in helping to get the restaurant started, assisting with cleaning, painting and anything else needing to be done.
