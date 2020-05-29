Summer should be a time for swimming, playing, camping, trips, pursuing interests and fun for youngsters taking a break from the school year ... even during a pandemic.
And, of course, while following health and safety guidelines.
But with schools closing their doors more than two months ago, 2020 has become something of an endless summer for young students.
Academic skills can grow rusty even during a regular summer break. This year, students may face an even tougher curve when returning to classes sometime in the months to come.
Summer reading can keep young minds active, engaged and entertained.
Reading is the way to keep the brain stimulated and active throughout the summer weeks.
Sure, some schools stipulate reading assignments for the summer but, mostly, during the summer break, youngsters have the freedom to read whatever they want.
That freedom coupled with opportunity can lead to youngsters developing a love for reading. They can discover that reading can be both informative and fun.
Reading can take them on adventures, and these adventures in reading can develop the cognitive skills to help a youngster better understand all school subjects and better cope with life.
Through a balanced selection of area programs, reading, vacations and fun, summer can be a time of adventure for youngsters, physically, spiritually and academically.
Even during a pandemic.
