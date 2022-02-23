The public’s business should always be public.
Technically speaking the county government’s out of town retreat is an open public meeting.
Practically speaking, not really.
To their credit, county leaders have released the details of the meeting, along with dates, times and a list of items to be discussed.
The county has said no votes will be taken, that regular updates will be posted on the county website and added the meetings are open to the public.
The rub is the fact that the retreat is being held at Jekyll Island.
First, Jekyll is more than 125 miles from Valdosta.
Second, Jekyll Island is not cheap.
Why not keep both the public’s business and public dollars in the county?
For years, county leaders kept annual retreats in the county.
There are simply no good reasons to go two and a half hours away to discuss county business.
In the past, we held up Lowndes County government as a good example and commended commissioners for holding annual retreats in the county. In fact, in editorials, we encouraged the City of Valdosta to follow the county’s lead and keep the public’s business local.
Why the reversal now?
The public should always have full access to the deliberations of elected officials and discussions held at planning retreats are no different. Even if these elected representatives are simply thinking out loud during retreats, the public has a right to hear those thoughts.
The people we elect to office should never be more comfortable talking to each other than they are talking to the public, or in front of the public they are elected to represent.
The public should hear open and candid debate.
When unanimous decisions are made at government meetings with little or no discussion, the public is being kept in the dark and local government is being less than transparent.
People have a right to know more than the final vote. Residents should be privy to deliberations so they can understand how a local government arrives at a decision.
We must also admit that while we care about this issue, in recent years the public has pretty much shown it could hardly care less because when the planning retreats are held locally, hardly anyone ever attends.
Again, we commend county government for releasing all the details of the retreat and for the commitment to provide regular updates, but the best way to keep the public fully informed is to discuss all of the public’s business right here in Lowndes County.
