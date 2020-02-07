Feed the Cats.
No matter who is coach or who sits on the school board or who is upset with whatever decisions have been made, administrators, supporters and fans should do all within their power to ensure that the support and programs for the young men playing Valdosta High School Wildcats football remain intact.
Earlier this week, Mike “Nub” Nelson, Valdosta Touchdown Club director, said the Feed the Cats program is in trouble.
Each morning, VHS players eat premium meals, comprised of freshly cracked eggs, ribs, roast beef, pork chops, sausage dogs, etc., provided by the Touchdown Club-sponsored Feed the Cats program.
“Those students who are also athletes require additional nutrition and caloric needs in order to build and strengthen their bodies to stand up to the rigorous demands of football at the top high school level,” according to a statement provided by Valdosta City Schools regarding the program.
The statement outlines the average combined totals for Valdosta High School’s breakfast, lunch and study hall snack are 1,645 calories, 48 grams of protein and 136 grams of carbs. However, the recommended amount for a 200-pound athlete to maintain is 4,000 calories, 200 grams of protein and 500 grams of carbs with most high school nutrition programs recommending 5,000 calories to build additional muscle and reduce injury.
Debbie Holt and Bonnie Ard first had the idea for the program in 2015 and the Cats have been fed by the Touchdown Club, volunteers and sponsors ever since.
But since the Valdosta Board of Education voted 5-4 last week not to renew the contract of Valdosta High head football coach Alan Rodemaker, the program’s funding has been in question, Nelson said earlier this week.
The school board decision has been unpopular.
The Valdosta Daily Times online poll asks, Do you agree with the Valdosta City School Board of Education’s decision to not renew the contract of Valdosta High football coach Alan Rodemaker? As of midday Thursday, 4,621 people responded “no,” with only 401 responding “yes.”
Yet, unpopular or popular, no opinion on the decision should affect the support of the kids playing for the Wildcats, nor should it reduce support for programs helping the student athletes. Kids should not feel the brunt of politics or grudges.
A lot of folks, including Coach Rod, would like to see him reinstated as Wildcats head football coach but we bet he doesn’t want to see the efforts to bring him back harm the kids who have been his players for the past few years.
We would urge people to peacefully push for their positions in venues such as the Valdosta Board of Education meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Feb. 11, the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St. Or the public forum scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 27, at Pinevale.
Or post to social media, or write a letter to the editor.
But no matter the position, we urge people to keep feeding the Cats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.