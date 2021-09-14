If you are not registered to vote for city and school board elections, you are running out of time.
You only have three more weeks to register.
The last day for you to register, if you want to have a voice in local government in the Nov. 2 election, is Oct. 4.
Valdosta will elect city council members as well as school board members.
All four Valdosta board of education seats are being contested.
There is also a contested city council seat in Lake Park.
Early voting begins Oct. 12, one week after the registration deadline.
Historically, we have unbelievably low voter turnout for city elections as well as school board elections, and that means that our local government is not very representative of the community which council and board members are elected to serve. A very small percentage determines who makes important decisions for the future of our cities and our public schools.
People like to complain when school board members or city leaders do things they disagree with or don’t do things they think they should, but complaining is just complaining and does not result in any kind of positive change.
Public recourse is always at the ballot box.
You really relinquish your standing to have much say or sway in the direction of your city or public schools when you don’t even bother to cast a vote. Since the electorate is so incredibly small, every vote makes a significant difference in the outcome of local elections.
Oddly, people will stand in long lines to vote in a presidential election but not bother to cast a ballot in a local election.
It is at the local level that government touches our lives the most.
It is at the local level where real decisions are being made that have a bearing on property taxes, zoning, local rules and regulations and, of course, the educational experiences of our children. Nothing in politics impacts our lives more than local elections, so it is mind boggling how people will get all bent out of shape over national “R” versus “D” politics but do not even know who their school board members are.
If you really care about good governance, and not just national political drama and grandstanding, then you will cast a ballot for city council and board of education seats.
If you are not registered to vote, you can do it easily. You can begin by simply downloading the GA SOS app and following the prompts or by visiting the Lowndes Election Office.
