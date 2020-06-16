On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, announcing all persons held as slaves within the rebellious areas are and henceforth shall be free.
A political move by Lincoln, the proclamation did not end slavery immediately or in all states, but it served as a rallying cry for Union troops and for blacks to fight on the side of the Union to win their freedom.
The Civil War did not officially end until June 2, 1865, and word of the Emancipation Proclamation did not reach the last stronghold of slavery, in Galveston, Texas, until June 19, 1865, more than two and a half years after it was issued.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”
So began General Order Number 3, as read by Major Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865.
It was on this date that Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with news the Civil War had ended and the enslaved were now free — again, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which became official Jan. 1, 1863.
The annual celebration of the events of June 19, 1865, is most commonly known as Juneteenth. It’s the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.
Southside Library Boosters sponsor the 28th Annual Juneteenth Celebration with two events, Tuesday, June 16, and Friday, June 19.
On Tuesday, June 16, the theme is “Black Tuesday,” organizers said in a statement. The Southside Library Boosters committee asks the community to “wear black,” "eat black,” "buy black” by supporting black-owned restaurants and businesses.
At 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, there will be “Drive-In Movie Night” (location to be announced). The movie will be shown on a big screen, organizers said. Vendors are invited to come out and set up information booths. Families can bring chairs and blankets, and set up a picnic dinner, etc., or remain in their vehicles.
Organizers said they will strive to enforce social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information about setting up booths, call (229) 460-9019.
“Juneteenth is a day of reflection, a day of renewal, a pride-filled day,” according to www.juneteenth.com. “It is a moment in time taken to appreciate the African-American experience. It is inclusive of all races, ethnicities and nationalities — as nothing is more comforting than the hand of a friend.
“On Juneteenth, we come together, young and old, to listen, to learn and to refresh the drive to achieve. It is a day where we all take one step closer together to better utilize the energy wasted on racism. Juneteenth is a day that we pray for peace and liberty for all.”
Juneteenth has become a day of freedom — a day marking the liberation from American slavery, and now a day symbolically marking the liberation from racism and prejudice.
