Juneteenth is all about emancipation — freedom.
Juneteenth is not less than.
For Black Americans, Juneteenth is as much about liberty as the Fourth of July.
While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed Jan. 1, 1863, it was more than two years later when many Americans living in the West learned they were free.
Despite the proclamation, word had not reached Texas until June 19, 1865, when a Union general made the declaration in Galveston.
Freed men, women and children celebrated.
Large public celebrations began the very next year on June 19, 1866, and in many communities the annual celebration of freedom has continued since that time.
It was not until last year, however, that Juneteenth was formally recognized as a federal holiday.
If we are not all free, are any of us really free?
While Juneteenth marks the freedom of Black slaves and the end of the darkest chapter in American history, the day should be embraced and celebrated by everyone.
It was not until that day on June 19, 1865 that Americans began to live up to the most scared words in its most sacred secular text, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. – That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed."
You cannot embrace American freedom without embracing all of those words for all people.
Unlike many places across the South, our community has celebrated Juneteenth for decades.
We have also been celebrating the holiday all week long, kicking off this past Monday at Southside Library and continuing with events throughout the week.
Celebrations continue Saturday with the annual Juneteenth Festival at the Lowndes County Civic Center, 2116 E. Hill Ave., with entertainment, festival food, door prizes, activities for children and — most importantly — celebrations of freedom.
We encourage our entire community to celebrate freedom and to support Juneteenth.
