The legacy of Jackie Robinson goes beyond baseball and beyond the world of sports.
Jackie Robinson changed America.
Robinson changed baseball but he also changed minds.
Still, while Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947, it was not until 50 years later in 1997 that his No. 42 was retired from all MLB teams in a show of respect and in recognition of the groundbreaking achievement.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers, April 15, 1947.
Of course, while the signing of Robinson by the Dodgers made it clear change was coming, it did not come quickly.
MLB teams did not immediately rush out and sign all the amazing players in the Negro Leagues. Some owners continued to resist, and the reasons were abundantly clear. It would be more than a decade before some teams signed a Black player.
Robinson, was born in Cairo, Georgia, the son of a sharecropper and grandson of former slaves. He grew up in California and it was clear from an early age that he would be a world class athlete.
His prowess on the athletic field provided him a platform for equality and social change, but it was his character and dignity that spoke even louder than home runs and stolen bases.
We must always see Jackie Robinson as a beginning and not the end.
Breaking the color barrier did not break down centuries of racism and inequality.
There is still not a large percentage of Black players in Major League Baseball and an even lower percentage in the C suite.
Baseball is still not as inclusive as it must be, on all fronts.
And, neither is America.
But baseball and America are much better because of Jackie Robinson.
To truly honor his legacy, diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging must be more than concepts or goals and become words that do not just describe what we do, but rather, who we are.
