There is no excusing the insurrection at the Capitol.
None.
Republicans and Democrats should be equally outraged.
No matter how aggrieved protesters feel, storming the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the outcome of an election, and threatening American lawmakers cannot be justified.
Period.
Saying the violence was wrong and then — in the very next breath — trying to offer explanations for why these violent insurrectionists felt like they needed to do what they did, is beyond the pale.
There's a fine line between trying to understand the rioters' motives and excusing their actions.
There is no excuse.
There is simply no justification.
Sedition is sedition regardless of what motivated the seditionists.
We settle our political differences in this country through elections.
That's it.
We just had an historic election and more people voted than at any other time in the nation's history, and that is democracy in action.
That is how we select our leaders and determine the course of government in the United States.
In four years, we will do it all again.
No matter how much anyone is dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, the recourse can never be violence. Recourse can happen during the midterm or in four years. That's the American way to handle our political differences.
Vigorous debate, jousting with our words, strong differences in ideology and peaceful protests are all in order.
In fact, all those things are part and parcel of our constitutional republic.
Insurrection is antithetical to democracy.
Whether it comes from President Donald Trump himself, members of Congress, media outlets, people posting on social media platforms or you, condemning violent acts of insurrection that led to death and serious injury – not to even mention deep and lasting wounds on democracy – while continuing to fan those same flames with false, baseless claims of a stolen election is beyond disingenuous.
What happened at the Capitol must be condemned in a full throated, unapologetic way by both conservatives and progressives, Republicans and Democrats, with no caveats or equivocations.
In short, insurrection is always wrong.
There is no explaining it away.
There is no justification, whatsoever.
