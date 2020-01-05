South Georgia Medical Center is beginning the new year with quite a bang.
The new SGMC emergency department team is great news for our community.
We are excited to be able to share such positive news with our readers.
The hospital’s new chief executive officer, Ronnie Dean, has hit the ground running, is doing a lot of exciting things and this may be his best move yet.
South Georgia Emergency Medicine Associates was formally introduced Jan. 1 and we can think of no better way for our community to kick off a new year than to welcome this team of physicians and medical providers.
So, here is what Dean said in introducing the new team, “We are excited about these very talented emergency room doctors joining our team. One of our highest priorities is to efficiently and effectively care for all who present to our emergency room for treatment. The group, led by Dr. Clark Connell, will bring nine new physicians to SGMC, while continuing to work with 16 ER doctors already serving the hospital.”
Dean gets it.
The community wants and expects excellence in its hospital, and that is nowhere more visible than in its ER.
Dr. Connell also said all the right things when he said, “Our priority is to treat each person who enters our facility as if he or she were our loved one. We are extremely patient-centered and we look forward to serving this community.”
These are the words our community has been waiting to hear.
Now, of course, words must be put into action, and the real test is going to be in the coming days, weeks and months as people visit the ER.
No one wants to go to the emergency room but when they do, they expect a lot.
They expect to be treated with courtesy and respect.
They expect to be treated promptly.
And they expect to be treated for what ails them, receiving quality health-care services.
Those, of course, are all reasonable expectations.
We all know that people too often use the emergency room for non-emergencies and that is unfortunate because it bogs down the ER and can compromise its efficiency for the people who really need it. Still, the ER must be adequately staffed to handle the volume it receives.
This is a busy time of year in the hospital business. It looks like flu cases are up statewide and that can be serious, even deadly, so the news that Dean and Connell are committed to improving the ER experience at SGMC could not come at a better time.
We commend SGMC for recognizing the need and making this investment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.