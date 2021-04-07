Democrats do not want people who are not U.S. citizens to vote in our elections.
We know you have heard otherwise.
It is claimed liberals want "undocumented aliens" to vote in U.S. elections so they can defeat Republicans.
The claim is nonsense.
It is a bogus, debunked conspiracy theory.
Still, a lot of people believe it.
Why do people believe the bogus claim?
Well, it is just this simple: It must be true because they saw it on Facebook.
Clearly, there are differences between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to how we conduct open and free elections.
Both sides, Republicans and Democrats, should debate voter access legislation on the merits of their respective positions and not resort to straw men, ad hominem arguments and baseless attacks.
Republicans in Georgia and across the nation have pushed for measures they think will add additional safeguards that progressives think could make it more difficult for some voters, especially people of color, to go to the polls.
Georgia's new elections laws, drafted by GOP lawmakers, have erupted into a firestorm of opposition, including Major League Baseball yanking the All-Star game from Atlanta. The MLB has said the new laws do not reflect the values of Major League Baseball, and they hoped to send a strong message consistent with their views which champion diversity and inclusion. Coca-Cola and Delta have also strongly criticized the new law.
Gov. Brian Kemp has said MLB and all of those who have dissented simply do not understand Georgia's new law which, he claims, expands voter access.
Kemp and others accuse the Democrats of spreading conspiracy theories about Georgia's controversial new voting laws.
It may very well be that progressives have said some things about the new Georgia law which are misleading and even just wrong.
It is absolutely certain, however, that there is no Democrat-led effort in Georgia to allow non U.S. citizens to vote in our elections.
To be clear, it is a federal crime to register ineligible voters.
It is a federal crime for people who are not legally registered to vote to cast a ballot in Georgia or anywhere in the U.S.
H.R. 1, a federal Democrat-led bill in Congress designed to expand voter access, does not — in any way — open the door for non U.S. citizens to vote in our elections.
In fact, H.R. 1 provides safeguards to prevent illegal voting.
No one is seeking to change that — not even Democrats.
