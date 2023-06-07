We recently reported that during the Memorial Day holiday weekend 16 people died on Georgia roadways.
Of course, that is exactly 16 too many.
The Georgia State Patrol said troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes and local law enforcement agencies statewide worked another five fatal crashes during the 78-hour holiday period.
In addition to those fatal crashes, troopers investigated almost 500 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in more than 200 injuries, authorities said.
Statewide, during the same holiday weekend, nearly 400 people were arrested for driving under the influence.
Impaired driving, distracted driving and driving way too fast contribute to the vast majority of traffic accidents, serious injuries and fatalities.
These traffic deaths and injuries are 100% preventable.
As we have said many times, never drink and drive, put your phone down when driving and just slow down.
Each of these behaviors is reckless, thoughtless and dangerous.
Oddly, people who would never even consider getting behind the wheel while noticeably intoxicated still text and drive and drive at excessive speeds.
It should also be noted that you do not have to be staggering, falling down drunk to be impaired. Buzzed driving is driving under the influence, dangerous and illegal.
In fact, all three of these dangerous behaviors — driving under the influence, texting and driving and driving too fast — are all illegal in Georgia.
People die on Georgia roadways throughout the year, year after year, and alcohol, texting and speeding are three of the biggest reasons why.
During holidays, especially long holiday weekends, there are more people on the roadways, more drinking going on and more people rushing to get from place to place.
Consequently, more people die.
More people are seriously injured.
More people go to jail.
With two holidays approaching — Juneteenth and Independence Day — we urge caution and encourage our readers to plan ahead.
If you are traveling, leave early so you will not be so rushed.
If you plan to consume alcohol, arrange for other transportation.
And, when it comes to texting and driving, just put the phone down and don’t pick it back up until you arrive safely at your destination.
