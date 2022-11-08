Today is Election Day.
If you have not yet voted, go vote.
You only have until 7 p.m.
Anyone who does not think every vote matters has just not been paying attention.
In the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker polls are razor thin.
A handful of votes will, most likely, determine the outcome.
Of course, that is not the only race on the ballot.
Recent local, state and federal elections have clearly demonstrated the electorate in Georgia is more evenly divided than ever.
Now, more than ever, every vote matters.
Your vote matters.
Regardless of your political party or candidate of choice, if you do not vote it could make the difference between winning and losing.
Many of you have already voted early.
Still, thousands have not yet voted.
Will you be the reason your party comes up short in this election?
Democracy wins when people turn out to vote.
In recent elections, audits, recounts and even court challenges have clearly shown our elections in Georgia are safe and secure. Anyone suggesting otherwise is simply a conspiracy theorist with no credibility.
As we have said so many times in the past, while we encourage all legally registered voters to vote, we also think it is so very important that you cast an informed ballot.
Many pundits are saying during this election cycle they expect more split ticket voting and fewer ballots that go straight down party lines.
That remains to be seen.
Politically, we are quite obviously a nation, and a community, divided.
Placing principle over party is a tall order in such a politically charged environment, but it would be nice to think that voters really vote their conscience rather than just picking red over blue or blue over red.
Until 7 p.m. today you can vote in person at your precinct. The people working the polls are your friends and neighbors. You have no reason not to trust them and every reason to be kind and courteous.
So, if you did not take advantage of early voting and have not already cast your ballot, go vote today.
