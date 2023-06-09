We are always impressed with how county officials and emergency management leaders and power companies prepare for the hurricane season.
In recent years, anytime we have been impacted by a hurricane or tropical storm, those preparations have paid off.
Hurricane season started June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
Despite the county being a landlocked area, Ashley Tye, director of emergency services, said storms and severe weather can move inland, so it is important for residents to keep track of weather-related information by following proper county channels.
“We will have announcements oftentimes when we get reports of something going on, we’ll post updates on social media and also on lowndescounty.com, the City of Valdosta’s website and social media pages, so we encourage everyone to monitor that. You can get the same forecast information from the National Hurricane Center, specifically the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, that’s their website. Hey, if you’d like to follow the Weather Channel, that’s also a resource but we follow and recommend the National Weather Service for updates,” he said.
Meghan Barwick, county public information officer, recommends residents sign up for CodeRed, the emergency alert system for weather reports.
In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Kelly Godsey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said even if activity is forecast as normal, people need to prepare for storms and strong winds.
“This season, we’re forecasting that near normal activity in the Atlantic; there’s about a 40% chance that we see near-normal activity and a 30% chance that there’s above normal activity. When we talk about what is normal in the season, we’re talking about a range of about 12 to 17 named storms,” he said.
“But what we’re really looking at when we go through this is that it only takes one storm, the impacted regions we could have a lot of storms and they stay out in the Atlantic. We’re going to have storms that get into the Gulf and cause impacts in this region. So we have to be prepared whether it’s above normal, near normal or below in the season for that one storm.”
Godsey recommends building a supply kit that will last for three days, consisting of a supply of medication, first aid, batteries, flashlights, portable chargers and any other items needed to survive.
He also advises people to draft their own preparedness plan and how they’re going to proceed in the event of a hurricane or severe storm.
We couldn’t agree more.
People should prepare as best and as early as possible for the possibility of severe weather and the loss of power and utilities.
For weather updates specific to the region, visit https://www.weather.gov/tae/.
