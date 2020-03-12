At first glance, it may sound like South Georgia Medical Center is implementing harsh new procedures regarding patient visitation in the wake of coronavirus concerns.
But anyone who has looked at the regular visitation signs posted in the hospital for years will realize SGMC is enforcing its long-standing visitation policies rather than creating tougher procedures to see patients.
Instead of seven relatives and friends crowding into a patient’s room, only two visitors will be allowed at a time. Hospital signs have said only two visitors for years — family and friends have chosen to ignore it and the hospital has looked the other way.
No more. At least not for the foreseeable future.
SGMC announced Wednesday it is closely following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for hospital visitors in an effort “to further protect our patients, visitors and staff from the potential spread of (COVID-19),” according to a statement from SGMC’s website.
As noted by the hospital’s statement:
— No more than two visitors will be allowed in patient rooms and treatment areas at one time.
— Unless seeking medical care, visitors experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or symptoms of a cold or flu should not enter the hospital or hospital-affiliated clinics.
— Children younger than 18 years of age should avoid visiting patients, even if accompanied by adults, though exceptions will be made for “extraordinary circumstances.”
— Visitors will be required to use hand sanitizer when entering the hospital and entering and exiting patient rooms and treatment areas.
— Visitors should thoroughly review visitation instructions located at each hospital entrance and throughout the building for up-to-date information about how to prevent spread of the virus.
These are not some panic-induced regulations but rather they are mostly day-to-day guidelines that are always posted throughout the hospital.
All the hospital is asking now is that the public follow them.
The hospital wants a few other things, too.
Masks will be available at the entrances, registration and information desks. Masks will be required for residents with fever, cough, shortness of breath or symptoms of a cold or flu.
Additional hand sanitizers, tissues and waste receptacles will be located near facility entrances, waiting areas, dining areas and throughout facilities.
Hospital staff will work to identify residents at risk for having COVID-19 using the Centers for Disease Control screening protocol, and those suspected of having the virus will be cared for following CDC protocol as well, according to the SGMC statement.
The hospital’s “new” visitation requirements aren’t so much a sign of our times as they are signs about what the public and the hospital are always supposed to be doing.
We urge readers to follow them closely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.