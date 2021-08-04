We are honored.
And humbled.
While it is without doubt a great honor to be recognized by the Georgia Press Association as one of the best newspapers in the state, once again, the greatest honor is in serving this community.
It has been a challenging year, to stay the least, but as we continued to work each day and serve the community during very difficult times, you continued to read the newspaper in print and online — and we cannot thank you enough.
With a great deal of patience and understanding, you have stood by us and that means more than words could ever express.
Despite the disruptions we all faced last year and so far this year, we have tried to stay focused and continue daily to commit great acts of journalism.
We know you may not agree with every editorial we write, the way we cover every story or every decision we make but still, you continue to read the newspaper, send us news items to share with readers, advertise in our pages and generally support your community newspaper.
Being recognized for General Excellence and specifically for Freedom of Information advocacy and community service is truly an honor and we hope to continue to live up to your expectations, in those ways.
We are proud of every member of our team.
For any newspaper to receive the General Excellence award for four years in a row, along with the Freedom of Information award for the fourth time in five years and once again bring home the Community Service award is a great honor. We would be proud of any business or institution in our community to be named best in state.
So, yes, we are proud of all these awards but we are most proud, honored and humbled by the way, you — our community — has continued to support us.
Thank you.
