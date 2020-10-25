Today, we are sharing with you the Pulse of the Voters.
These are voices of ordinary men and women from across America.
Some of them strongly support President Donald Trump.
Some of them are in the Joe Biden Camp.
Like our nation, the voices we are sharing here show stark political division.
Still, we know there are a few undecided voters out there.
So, we thought it might be helpful for you to hear what others are thinking.
We encourage you to read with an open mind.
We joined with our sister CNHI newspapers from throughout the nation as we went out into communities and asked would-be voters how they feel about the election, the candidates, the issues and the political divide in America.
They were candid.
They told us exactly what was on their minds.
You will likely agree with some of them and disagree with others, but we hope you will think about all their words.
The choice we face in this election is historically important and the two candidates and their respective positions on a myriad of issues could not be more different. Those issues include health care, climate change, systemic racism, economic stimulus, and more important than all other issues, how we deal with a surging pandemic.
These issues are important and our nation must have strong, steady, thoughtful, reasoned, informed, empathic leadership in these uncertain times.
Do not take this election, or your choice, lightly.
Many of you have already voted.
Some voted by mail while others prefer in-person voting.
Some will vote in the coming days.
Others will vote on Election Day.
If you are on the fence, we encourage you to do your homework, make up your mind and go vote.
Robust voter turnout should not be viewed as advantageous to Democrats or advantageous to Republicans.
Rather, high voter turnout is advantageous to democracy.
If you are registered and haven’t already cast your ballot, go vote.
