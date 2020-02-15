Here is another big round of applause for individuals and organizations doing great things in our community.
The Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy is an innovative program that guides students through the process of starting their own, real business, with the help of local business mentors and sponsors. Once the students identify their business idea, YEA! pairs each student-run business with an appropriate mentor, chamber officials said. The industry expert helps students fine tune their concept, write a business plan and identify their target audience. “This is a great opportunity for kids to be introduced to our free enterprise system and the excitement of creating a new business,” said mentor Arthur Morin, owner of BrandSouth LLC.
Zack Mann, a Lowndes High School senior, was selected for the Sullivan scholarship. This scholarship provides a “full-ride” for students as they pursue their dream of becoming a teacher, according to county school press release. The scholarship is intended to encourage students to someday return to rural Georgia Schools to teach, providing incentives to encourage them to do just that. Students will get tuition, fees, books, a residence hall and meal ticket for the four years they are at Valdosta State University pursuing their teaching degree.
The Valdosta Wildcats boys basketball team had six players earn All-Region 1-6A honors. Senior guard Ricky Brown was named Region Player of the Year while head coach Darrell Lockhart earned Coach of the Year honors in his first season with the ‘Cats. Senior guard Allin Floyd and junior Melvin Smith Jr. highlighted the All-Region Team as First Team selections. Junior point guard Dorrien Douglas made Second Team All-Region. Rounding out the All-Region selections, junior Stanley Haliburton Jr. and senior big man Xavier Jones garnered Honorable Mention All-Region honors.
Sixteen Lowndes County 4-Hers participated in Southwest District Junior/Senior District Project Achievement at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center. Senior 4-Hers (ninth-12th grade) Olivia Balzer received second place in the companion animal science project, Jazmyne Clark received second place in the plant and soil science project, Elena Gregory received second place in the housing project and Lily Hayward received physical biological and earth sciences. Honorable Mentions went to senior 4-Hers Jacob Diamond in the general recreation project, Rowan Hayward in the performing arts vocal project, Caylee Lawhorne in the communications project, Janey Miller in the food for health and sport project. Junior 4-Hers (seventh-eighth grade) Harleigh Grace Floyd received first place in the seventh-grade food lab – dairy foods project, Caitlin Vale received first place in the seventh-grade food lab – better breakfast project and Hunter Wills received first place in the seventh-grade workforce preparation and career development project. Second-place honors for juniors went to Drew Barnes for the eighth-grade wildlife project, Jon Miller earned second place in the seventh-grade outdoor recreation project, Stephen Peterson won second place in the eighth-grade entomology project and Tristan Thomas received second place in the eighth-grade performing arts general project. Honorable mention went to Clarrisia Schrack in the eighth-grade performing arts vocal project. Hunter Wills, seventh-grade 4-Her, was elected to the 2020-21 Southwest District junior board of directors.
