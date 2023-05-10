Valdosta-Lowndes County has a generous spirit.
But when it comes to the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, we can do more.
Our history proves it.
Several years ago, Valdosta-Lowndes County regularly donated more canned food and non-perishable food than anywhere else in the state.
Numbers regularly ranged from 200,000 to 250,000 pounds of food collected from South Georgia mailboxes.
That roughly translates to 100 to 125 tons of food.
The pandemic lowered those numbers. Dramatically.
Last year, the region only donated just under 70,000 pounds.
Still generous. Still impressive but roughly 35 tons of food feeds a lot less people than 100-125 tons.
Granted, 2022 marked the first time the postal food drive was held in three years, because of the pandemic.
If you have regularly participated in the postal food drive, please keep doing so.
But help get the word out.
If you have never participated, it’s easy.
Watch your mail this week.
By Friday, you should receive by mail a bag to place the food. Then simply place what you can afford to give, whether one can or several cans or some other type of non-perishable food item, from your cupboard.
Return the bag to the mailbox Saturday morning.
If you don’t receive a bag in the mail, any bag will work.
Postal workers will pick up the bags as they deliver Saturday’s mail and you will have helped them feed the hungry of South Georgia.
Let’s show that generosity again. Let’s reach for hundreds of thousands of pounds of donated food. Let’s help Stamp Out Hunger.
