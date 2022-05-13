Valdosta-Lowndes County continues revealing its generous spirit.
South Georgia’s rich, poor and all who fall somewhere in between repeatedly answer the call.
If you want hard evidence of Valdosta-Lowndes County’s generosity, drive around town this coming Saturday morning.
Notice all of the plastic bags hanging from mailboxes.
Each one of the bags will contain food for the Postal Service and Second Harvest of South Georgia’s annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
Annually, Valdosta-Lowndes County and our South Georgia neighbors have regularly donated more food per capita than any other city in the state.
At times, populations aside, our region has out-donated almost every city in the state and nation.
Valdosta-Lowndes County doesn’t just donate pounds of food to this cause to feed the hungry among our fellow citizens.
We donate thousands of pounds.
We donate tons of food.
If you regularly participate in the postal food drive, please keep doing so.
But help get the word out.
It's been three years since the last one. The pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 postal food drives. So, organizers are pushing to get the word out that the postal food drive is back.
And it is a worthy cause. The donations feed thousands each year.
If you have never participated, it’s easy.
Watch your mail this week.
By Friday, you should receive by mail a bag to place the food. Then simply place what you can afford to give, whether one can or several cans or some other type of non-perishable food item, from your cupboard.
Return the bag to the mailbox Saturday morning.
If you don't receive a bag in the mail, any bag will work.
Postal workers will pick up the bags as they deliver Saturday’s mail and you will have helped them feed the hungry of South Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.