Hunger was a South Georgia issue before the pandemic, school closures and rising unemployment.
Second Harvest of South Georgia fed thousands of people before COVID-19. The area food bank is feeding thousands more now.
For the past several weeks, Second Harvest has been partnering with area school systems to feed children and teens who would normally get most of their meals at school.
The food bank has been supplying food for other relief programs.
And it has sponsored community-wide food events to help people who arrive seeking food.
A third emergency food giveaway is scheduled 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Valdosta High School, 4950 Inner Perimeter Road.
Food items are donated on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification or proof of income is required, according to organizers.
One box is given per household with a two-box maximum per car. Adults of each household must be present, organizers said.
Food cannot be placed in the car’s passenger seat and will be put in the trunk.
While Second Harvest regularly posts its contact information for people needing help, the organization probably wouldn't mind some calls if you can help.
The annual postal food drive regularly held in early May was postponed this year due to the pandemic. For the Valdosta area, the postal food drive regularly brings in tons upon tons of canned foods. It is one of the food bank's largest events every year.
So, if anyone can help the food bank as a volunteer or with food donations, and of course, for more information if you or someone you know is without food, call (229) 244-2678 for more information.
