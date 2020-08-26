They need help.
Usually, they help us. They still want to help us. They are helping us.
But they need help to keep helping us.
Like everything else this year, charities have been strained to the max by COVID-19.
As the story in the Wednesday edition of The Valdosta Daily Times notes, some of the services we’ve come to take for granted, that we point to as being a part of the best of us, are in trouble.
And not just the kind of trouble that if they don’t reach a certain goal, they will be able to help fewer people.
No. Some charitable organizations face the type of trouble that if they don’t get some help, more help, soon, they will close.
And if those organizations close, the people they help will face greater hardships in their day-to-day lives.
Valdosta has always been known for its generosity.
From donating more food than even Atlanta in past food drives to raising tens of thousands of dollars within weeks to send World War II veterans to visit their monument in Washington, D.C., to donating tens of thousands of dollars annually to ensure no child goes without a Christmas toy through the Empty Stocking Fund, the people of Valdosta have come through for others.
It is time to step up to the plate again.
We understand that not everyone can give, even in the best of times.
But for the people who can give, we urge you to give now to a favorite charity or to an organization facing a great need.
Some of the organizations facing critical needs are mentioned in our story but other charities face shortages in funds, supplies and volunteers.
But no shortage in the number of people needing them.
Yet, due to shortfalls of funds, supplies and volunteers, some organizations can help fewer people than they would during a “normal” year, let alone the increased volume of people in need because of the pandemic.
So, give.
If you have a little or a lot, give what you can: a can of food or a palette of food; a dollar or a check for a thousand dollars; a helping hand or a day of volunteering.
Give what you can afford.
Give to help organizations that are helping strangers, neighbors, friends and perhaps family.
Give now if you are able. Because as this year has demonstrated, we never know what may happen. We never know when we may be in need.
Giving to a worthy cause today, when you can, may ensure it’s there tomorrow, if you need it.
