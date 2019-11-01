Today, the Alzheimer’s Association holds the Third Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the courthouse. Registration is 5 p.m. and an opening ceremony is 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the mile-long walk will benefit the nonprofit’s care, research and support efforts.
An estimated $29,000 of the $44,500 goal has already been collected, and more than 150 are registered for the walk.
South Georgia Medical Center is the top fundraising team with nearly $6,800 raised so far. ELead1One comes in second with about $4,300 raised.
The Promise Garden pinwheel flowers are a signature part of the event. The colors of the pinwheels have special meaning. Blue is for anyone who currently has Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple is for people who’ve lost loved ones to Alzheimer’s, yellow is for those who support or care for someone with Alzheimer’s and orange is for everyone who has no direct link to the disease. A person representing each flower color will speak during the opening ceremony.
Alzheimer’s disease is a worldwide problem but one that hits close to home in every community.
Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.
Dementia includes various brain disorders that affect memory, thinking, behavior and emotion. Symptoms can include memory loss, difficultly performing familiar tasks, problems with language and changes in personality.
While there is no real cure for dementia, support is available for people who suffer with it and those who help take care of them.
More than 46 million people live with some type of dementia.
Unfortunately, social stigmas exist because the public is often uninformed or misinformed.
Often times, sufferers are marginalized and dehumanized.
We encourage our readers to be sensitive and caring both toward individuals who suffer from the various forms of dementia and their caregivers whose lives are often disrupted in ways that are difficult for anyone who has not gone through it to understand.
We also encourage financial support for the Alzheimer’s Association and other organizations that provide support services.
