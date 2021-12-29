Have fun as you ring in the New Year but be safe.
No one ever thinks they are too drunk to drive.
Still, more than one in eight motorists,13%, reported driving when their alcohol level might have been near or over the legal limit, according to the AAA Auto Club.
There are about 10,000 deaths a year from crashes involving drivers with a blood-alcohol content of .08 or higher and impaired-driving crashes cost the country more than $50 billion per year, according to research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.
Any erratic driving behavior would cause a reasonable observer, including a patrol offer, to be concerned.
We understand there are a lot of things that happen behind the wheel of a vehicle that can cause drivers to cross the center line, roll through a stop sign, seem paranoid by driving too slow or otherwise appear to be distracted. AAA Auto Club has said about 87% of drivers engage in at least one risky behavior while behind the wheel, including driving while distracted, impaired, drowsy, speeding, running red lights or not wearing a seat belt.
Here is what a DUI conviction can mean in Georgia:
First Offense
– Possible jail time up to one year
– Fine of $300 minimum, up to $1,000
– License suspension of up to one year
– 40 hours of community service, minimum mandatory
– $210 license reinstatement fee
Second Offense (within five years of first offense)
– Minimum mandatory 48 hours in jail, possible 90 days to one year
– Fine of $600 minimum, up to $1,000
– License suspension of three years
– Minimum 30 days community service
– $210 set license reinstatement fee
– A mandatory clinical evaluation and, if indicated, completion of a substance abuse treatment program at the offender’s expense
Third Offense (within five years of second offense):
– Minimum mandatory 15 days jail time
– Fine of $1,000 minimum, up to $5,000
– License revocation for five years
– Minimum mandatory 30 days community service
– Violator’s name, photo and address published in local newspaper at violator’s expense
– Declared as habitual violator, license plate seized, mandatory clinical evaluation and, if indicated, completion of substance abuse treatment program at the offender’s expense.
Beyond the legal repercussions, of course, is the fact impaired driving can lead to bad traffic accidents, serious injuries and even death.
If you will not think of yourself think of your family, your friends and of other innocent people on the roadways this holiday season and throughout the year.
Don’t allow the season to be marred by reckless behavior.
Ring in the New Year but be responsible and be safe.
