We highly commend the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation for its $235,000 grant for the Southside Library addition and renovation project.
The foundation's commitment to this important Southside project is an investment in the future of our entire community.
The South Georgia Regional Library system's $2 million plan to expand Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Memorial Southside Library in an underserved community was simply the right thing to do.
And the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation grant is an appreciable part of the $500,000 needed in community support.
Once again, we encourage our entire community to get solidly behind the effort.
The plans are beautiful and the price tag is reasonable.
As previously reported, the library system will use $400,000 in unencumbered funds, another $175K will come out of SPLOST revenues and a capital outlay of $1 million will require just an additional $500K to be generated through local donations.
When you consider this facility and all of its resources will serve one of our most under-resourced communities in South Georgia, this is an effort that deserves and needs robust community support.
Libraries serve our communities in so many ways.
The high-tech, totally connected, state-of-the-art facility will provide broadband access, along with traditional volumes and all of the resources available in libraries in the most affluent communities. This will be the most significant upgrade in the 30-year history of the Mae Wisenbaker McMullen Memorial Southside Library.
Once completed, the Southside Library expansion will include a new meeting room, new study rooms, a family room and many more parking lot spaces. Four new study rooms will be added, with magnetic, whiteboard walls and computer stations.
Of course, we encourage others to donate.
Not everyone can contribute what the Foundation graciously did but, as Dr. Beverly Richardson-Blake, fundraising committee chair for the South Georgia Regional Library board, said when the project was first unveiled, it “happens with $5 donations, that happens with $100 donations, that happens with $100,000 donations. We need your help in getting these funds.”
We continue to be impressed with the SGRL board and commend them for moving forward with this ambitious, forward-thinking project and investment in our future.
People can donate online at sgrl.org/support-us/donations and can also physically donate via checks payable to SGRL with “Southside Addition/Renovation” on the memo line. Mail it to South Georgia Regional Library at 2906 Julia Drive, Valdosta, Ga. 31602.
We encourage those who are able to donate generously to the Southside Library Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.