Mother. Mama. Mommy. Ma. Mom.
She fed us when we were too small to feed ourselves.
She nurtured us, clothed us, cleaned us, protected us.
She helped us form our first words.
She anxiously watched our first steps.
She remembered every illness, every first, every change in our faces.
She sang to us.
She scolded us when we were bad.
She prayed for a guardian angel to watch over us.
She took us to church.
She carried us when we could not walk.
She spoke for us when we could not talk.
She tried understanding us when we could not talk.
She rocked us to sleep when the world got too scary.
She told us stories.
She held our hands crossing the street.
She held our hands almost everywhere.
She cried on our first day of school.
She soothed us when the world got too mean.
She baked us cookies.
She taught us lessons.
She laughed.
She tried understanding us when we were excited.
She encouraged us to try new things.
She made sure we were clean and dressed properly.
She kissed us goodbye.
She kissed us good night.
She kissed the pain of scrapes away as if she were nature’s Bactine.
She shared her talents.
She taught us her talents.
She shaped our worlds.
She stayed up late preparing our costumes for school.
She helped with our homework.
She made us soup when we were sick.
She watched us grow.
She let us go on our first trip without her.
She watched us go on our first dates.
She soothed us through our first broken hearts.
She let us go on our first night excursion after we got our driver’s licenses.
She says the gray hairs came from worrying over us.
She tried understanding us when we were teenagers and we often refused to understand her.
She still loved us, though, at some point, we broke her heart.
She cried when we left home, all grown up.
She let us go.
She kept the door open when the world got too big.
She remained a part of our adult lives.
She became wiser after we were no longer teens.
She cried at our weddings.
She helped with our children.
She laughed watching us try to cope with our children.
She is Mother, Mama, Mommy, Ma, Mom and we wish her a Happy Mother’s Day.
