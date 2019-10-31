Have fun this evening, but please be careful.
We have issued Halloween cautions previously this week but today we want to specifically caution drivers.
The AAA Auto Club offered some really good reminders.
Here are some of those safety tips:
— Drive slower through neighborhoods. Driving five miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who dart out in front of you.
— Avoid distractions while driving, such as checking social media, sending text messages and talking on the phone.
— Drive sober. More than 40 percent of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver. Always designate a sober driver if you plan to drink any alcohol.
We also remind our readers that the AAA Tow to Go service is available Oct. 31 through 6 a.m., Nov. 1. Drivers can get a free tow within a 10-mile radius if they believe they are too impaired to drive. Search Tow to Go online to arrange for the service
Of course, we also want to remind parents and trick-or-treaters to be careful.
We join AAA in offering these additional safety tips:
— Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing and keep an eye on the road while you are crossing.
— Always walk facing traffic if there are no sidewalks available and stay as far to the left as possible.
— Wear light-colored clothing or costumes with reflective material or tape for the best visibility. Avoid masks that hinder your view.
— Stay in familiar neighborhoods. Only visit homes that have the porch light on and never go into a stranger’s house.
— Parents, walk with your children as they go door to door. Be sure to show them safe places to cross the street.
— Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen by drivers.
— If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating. Avoid being on your phone while walking or supervising children.
We hope this is a fun evening for everyone and that everyone in our community stays safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.