Local government must not campaign for SPLOST.
It is illegal.
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is, by definition, a tax and optional.
The option belongs to voters.
City and county government should not lobby for or against the tax.
It is up to voters to decide for themselves without the taint of government.
This is not a vague or nuanced point of campaign finance law.
The law is clear and the Georgia Municipal Association and the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia have been clear in training local elected and appointed officials.
Here is what ACCG has told local leaders:
“Georgia law strictly prohibits governmental agencies from expending public funds to support any campaign committee, political action committee, or other political organizations for any purpose. More importantly, the board of commissioners and the city councils are further prohibited from spending public funds for advertisements, flyers, mailings or any other direct promotion in support of passage of the SPLOST.”
Note the clarity of the language.
City and county government are not only prohibited from using taxpayer dollars to buy advertisements, flyers and direct mail pieces, but in case there is any doubt whatsoever about what can be done, ACCG added that the local government agency cannot be engaged in “any other direct promotion” of SPLOST.
Essentially, all local government can do is outline how SPLOST dollars will be spent but when identifying the project list, again ACCG says, in very clear and easy to understand terms:
“It is critical, however, that such descriptions do not express an opinion regarding the SPLOST proposal or advocate for which way a person should vote.”
This week’s SPLOST media bus tour, using local government resources, appears to have gone too far.
Even when a SPLOST committee, chamber of commerce, civic group or any other community groups promote a new SPLOST, the organization is specifically required to register with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission and to meet all campaign finance reporting requirements.
It must also be noted that any SPLOST is a new tax, regardless how many SPLOSTs have gone before it.
When voters approve the local sales tax at the polls, they vote for a specific period of time. If voters vote in favor of a six-year additional penny on the sales tax rate, then at the end of that six years, that sales tax expires.
It is sophistry and disingenuous to simply call a new referendum a “continuation” of the tax. There is no continuation. The old SPLOST expires and then voters must decide – for themselves — if the proposed project list warrants a new 1-cent sales tax for the next several years.
We are not saying that we oppose the SPLOST VIII referendum.
There are many worthwhile projects on the SPLOST list that deserve the serious consideration of voters. If those projects are not funded through sales tax, then where will the money come from? Either the projects will not happen or they will be paid for through some other method of taxation.
But once again the messaging about what form of taxation is best for taxpayers should not be coming from local government. It is up to the public to decide what projects are deemed to be worthwhile and how those projects should be paid for, whether it is sales tax, use tax, property tax, etc.
So, again, we are not telling voters to vote against or for this particular local option sales tax.
What we are saying is it is up to voters to decide.
City and county governments agreed to place it on the ballot and created the project list.
That was the part for government to play.
Now, the law requires government to get out of the way and let voters decide for themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.